Ian Appleyard Sells 3,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. 1,620,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $20,798,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in State Street by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 511,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 310,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

