ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $314,873.23 and $5,752.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

