ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.72

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $231.72 and last traded at $231.49, with a volume of 4633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

