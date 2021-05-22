IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $539.34 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $5,870,621. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.