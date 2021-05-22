Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 4.4%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) shares traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. 5,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Idorsia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

