IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 966 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

