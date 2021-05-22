IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $579.26 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $280.01 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

