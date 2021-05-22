IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,430 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

