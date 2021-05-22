IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,043 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

