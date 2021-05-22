IFP Advisors Inc Has $33,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

