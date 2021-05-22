IFP Advisors Inc Sells 857 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

