IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 39.4% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $172,448.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.