II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,840,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

