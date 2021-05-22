Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 20.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.2% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.62. The company had a trading volume of 883,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

