Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

NARI stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,475,200 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

