INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INDT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

