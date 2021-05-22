Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFJPY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

IFJPY traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $15.08. 7,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

