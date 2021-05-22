Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ingredion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 141,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.