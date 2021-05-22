Innova (INN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,509.15

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Innova has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $482,509.15 and $123.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007421 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.