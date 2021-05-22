Insider Buying: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Purchases $753,160.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.29 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.