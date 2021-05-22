Insider Buying: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CFO Roger D. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 200,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 630,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

