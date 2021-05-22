Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Buys $50,700.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ET traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,650,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,723,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

