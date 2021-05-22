Insider Buying: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 621,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,104. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

