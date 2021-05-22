Insider Buying: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Acquires $48,550.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at $195,297.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 2,452,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.