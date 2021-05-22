Insider Buying: Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Buys 2,553 Shares of Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $20,270.82.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64.

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $8,725.08.

SLNG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.64. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

