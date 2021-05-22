Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Sells $999,111.15 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.