Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells 50,965 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,351. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

