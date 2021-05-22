Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 5,829 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

