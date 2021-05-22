Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells $105,869.00 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00.

NYSE:BKU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 454,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,219. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.