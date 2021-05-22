Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 367,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,916. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.73.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

