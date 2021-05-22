Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells 8,176 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,311.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 85.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 26,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 37.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

