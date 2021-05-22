Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO Sells 8,050 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50.

On Monday, March 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00.

Shares of MU stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

