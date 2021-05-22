Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $520,867.20 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSTK stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

