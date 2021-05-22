Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Sells $40,883.31 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 588,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.