Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 17,100 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,954.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.06 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $968.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

