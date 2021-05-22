Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 7,979 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QNST stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 119,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $968.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

