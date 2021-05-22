Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $1,560,000.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $202.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

