Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75.

On Friday, March 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71.

On Monday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$118.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.20. The stock has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

