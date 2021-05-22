Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 13,406 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $56.61 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

