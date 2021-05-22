Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,410.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36.

SPT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 419,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,307. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

