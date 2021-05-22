Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $408,766.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

