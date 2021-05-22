Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells $211,415.50 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

