Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 2,900 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $99,465.45.

NASDAQ:ISIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,998. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

