Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 166 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enstar Group by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.08. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

