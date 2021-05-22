Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

