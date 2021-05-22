Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,822 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

