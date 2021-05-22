Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,059,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

