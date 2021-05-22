Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.97

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.97 and traded as low as C$17.74. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$17.81, with a volume of 1,088,393 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.40.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

