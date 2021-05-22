Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.16. 717,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,398. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

