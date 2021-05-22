Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 176,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,000. The Cooper Companies makes up about 1.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $175,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.43. 616,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,789. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

